Mattia S. "Tia" Guinivan, 71, of Mount Joy, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Madeline (Crispi) Pino. Tia was the wife of the late Michael R. "Mike" Guinivan who passed away on January 16, 2020.
Tia was a graduate of Millersville University and Elizabethtown College. She was a member of Mary Mother of the Church Parish and the Mount Joy Lions Club. Tia worked in Research and Development at Elizabethtown College, Lebanon Valley College, and most recently at Franklin & Marshall College.
Tia is survived by four children, Nicole Dobson of Orlando, FL, Melissa Logan, wife of Michael of Wallingford, PA, Lisa Gardocki, wife of John of West Chester, and Robert Guinivan, husband of Nicole of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren; and a brother, Anthony Pino, husband of Susan of West Chester.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before Mass from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Maytown Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552, Mount Joy Lions Club, PO Box 4, Mount Joy, PA 17552 or World Central Kitchen (www.wck.org). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com