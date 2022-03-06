Matthew Spence Hellmann, 33, died unexpectedly at home from an aneurysm, Thursday, February 24, 2022. Born April 6, 1988, in Hershey, he was the son of Michael G. and Lynne E. (Spence) Hellmann. A twin, he was 58 minutes older than his brother, Zachary.
A 2006 graduate from Hempfield High School, Matt went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Public Relations at Millersville University in 2013.
An avid Miami Dolphins fan, the only thing he loved more than his Dolphins was his niece and best buddy, Rylee and his nephew, Mason. He was a self-admitted "Mama's Boy" and Mama will be broken hearted until she leaves this earth.
Matt and Zach were inseparable and shared most of the same friends since high school. Matt was known for his big heart and sense of loyalty. Matt and Zach enjoyed traveling together taking trips to Ocean City annually with the family and going on camping trips to Knoebels and Jellystone Park. Matt thoroughly enjoyed the annual Hellmann Birthday Boli Celebration, and he knew where to find all the wing specials in Lancaster. Matt prided himself on being able to eat the hottest wings.
The sun won't shine as brightly this summer and his laugh won't be heard, but he will be with us in spirit and all those country songs that he loved to listen to will be that much sadder now.
Matt was preceded in death by his brothers Andrew and Patrick.
Services remembering Matt's life will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9 AM to 11 AM at the funeral home. Matt will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Memorial Garden, Columbia. Matt is going to be dressed comfortably and the family requests that those attending his services dress comfortably as well. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Matt's honor may be made to the Dravet Foundation at www.dravetfoundation.org/donate or any other children's charity of ones choosing. To leave the family a memory online, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com