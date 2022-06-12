Matthew Scott Musser, 48, of Gilbertsville, PA, passed away on June 4, 2022, after a hard-fought battle at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was the loving husband of Brooke (Baldwin) Musser, with whom he would have shared 25 years of marriage on August 2, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, on January 16, 1974, Matt was the son of James and Barbara (Heisey) Musser, and stepson of Susan (Ulmer) Musser.
Matt graduated from Lebanon High School in 1992 and received his bachelor's degree from Shippensburg University in 1996. He worked as a project manager at Vanguard for the last 24 years. His natural leadership was evident as he was proud of his work and loved his connections with his fellow crew members and friends.
Outside of work, Matt enjoyed cooking and grilling, traveling to OCNJ, relaxing in his favorite chair, watching the Barrett-Jackson and Mecum auto auctions, and cheering on the Phillies and Eagles. Matt loved the time he spent with his friends and family, and never let his medical condition hold him back from enjoying life to the fullest. His smile, kind, and fun-loving nature shined through in all he did. Matt was an amazing husband and father who will be deeply missed.
In addition to his wife, parents, and stepmom, Matt is lovingly remembered by his children, Cameron and Grace; his paternal grandmother, Jean Musser; his siblings, Meghan Musser, Brett (& Megan) Musser, Dustin Musser, and Cody Musser; his mother-in-law, Barbara (McTaggart) Baldwin; his father-in-law, Conrad "Bud" Baldwin; his brother-in-law, Bradley (& Elena) Baldwin; and his nieces, Isla and Nora Baldwin.
A Life Celebration will be held at a later date. Please check back on Matt's memorial page for updated service details.
Because Matt was deeply committed to his children's education and proud of all of their accomplishments, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Matt's memory to the
Musser Children Education Fund, c/o First National Bank of Newtown, P.O. Box 141, Washington Crossing, PA 18977.