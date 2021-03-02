Matthew S. Weaver, 20, of Stevens, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, after sustaining injuries in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born in Lancaster, he was the son of Vernon E. and Rhoda B. (Good) Weaver with whom he resided.
Matthew was a member of Valley View Mennonite Church. He was employed as a driver/laborer at Freedom Ranger Hatchery in Reinholds.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, V. Chad, husband of Sylvia J. (Martin) Weaver of Stevens; five sisters, Judith A. Weaver of Lebanon, Rhoda B. Weaver of Ephrata, Rachel B. Weaver of Ephrata, Mary Jo Weaver of Coatesville, Andrea R. Weaver of Shiloh, OH; five nephews and six nieces.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Levi E. and S. Norma (Groff) Weaver; maternal grandparents, Paul B. and Etta M. (Burkholder) Good and maternal step-grandmother, Edith (Newswanger) Seibel Good.
A viewing will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at Valley View Mennonite Church, 194 Gockley Road, Stevens. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the church. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »