Matthew R. Garman, 39, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was the husband of Kylee A. Kostenbader Garman, with whom he shared 3 years of marriage this past September 29th. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Timothy L. Garman of Leola and Ann Schober Garman of Lititz.
Matt had been a sales representative for Phillips Pet Supplies in Easton for the past 15 years. He had also previously worked in sales for Super-Dog Pet Food Company in Leola, which had been his grandfather’s company.
He was a 2001 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School.
Matt was a huge sports fan, and devoted his time to coaching and watching his son Logan in youth baseball and basketball. He was an avid collector of sports cards and sneakers, enjoyed a wide range of music, loved to grill, was a Detroit Lions fan, and most importantly loved to just be with his best friend and daughter Mia, sons Bo and Logan, wife Kylee, and his close friends and family. He always knew how to bring a smile to everyone’s face and was known as a jokester.
In addition to his wife and parents, Matt is survived by his children: Logan M., Mia R. and Bo M.; his sister Michelle married to Tom Capizzi of Lancaster, his brother, Timothy married to Rhonda Garman of York, and by his maternal grandfather, Robert Schober and wife Lisa Schober of Maryland. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandmothe,r Gloria Campbell Schober.
Friends will be received by his family from 12 PM to 2 PM on Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. There will be a Time of Sharing promptly at 2 PM for friends to share a special recollection of Matt. His family will greet friends following the time of sharing as well, if need be.
In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a contribution to a GoFundMe account established to support the most cherished thing in Matt’s life…his children at: gofundme.com/f/garman-family
To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »