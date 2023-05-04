Matthew R. Cox, 41, of Denver, PA, passed away at home on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Matthew attended the Cocalico School District and graduated from Lancaster County Academy in 2000. He worked as a welder at Ross Industrial of Leola, PA.
He is survived by his mother, Starla Cox Grossman, one sister, Molli (Jay) Schnader, one niece, Sophia, and two nephews, Xavier and Noah.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
