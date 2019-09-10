Matthew P. Brady, AKA "Bubby", age 31, of New Holland, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his home. Born on Fort Lewis Army Base, WA, he was the son of Phillip Brady and Lucinda Watson.
He worked at Savencia Cheese USA in New Holland. He grew up playing playing football, teeball and he wrestled. He attended Garden Spot High School. In his free time he loved golfing, fishing, animals, and loved spending time with nieces and nephews who called him "Funcle".
Besides his parents he is survived by 5 siblings: Robert M. Kiker of Columbia, Dawn M. wife of Nelson Griffey of New Holland, Levi J. Brady fiance of Jess Green of Terre Hill, Cassandra A. wife of David Pennington of East Earl, Britni L. Brady significant other of Jeffrey Palmer of New Holland and 12 nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will take place from Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA on Friday, September 13th at 6:30 p.m. There will be a time to greet the family after the service. Pastor Amos Dienner will be officiating. shiveryfuneralhome.com