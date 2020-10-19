Matthew M. Fisher, infant son of Alvin and Lydia Miller Fisher of 6026 Meadville Rd., Narvon, was stillborn in Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Hershey Med. Ctr. Also surviving: sister, Ruthetta Lynn; grandparents, Amos and Susie Fisher, Narvon, Jonathan and Nancy Miller, Parkesburg; great-grandparents, Jacob (late Rebecca) King, Lancaster, Ammon and Sarah Esh, Gratz, Lloyd and Susie Miller, Lancaster, Ben and Lydia Kauffman, Honey Brook.

Burial was in Red Hill Cemetery, Narvon. Furman's – Leola

