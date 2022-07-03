Matthew Lee Stoltzfus, 20, of Gap, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 from injuries sustained in an accident. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Melvin S. and Lisa May (Little) Stoltzfus of Gap.
Matthew loved life and was loved by those around him. He attended Calvary Church, Lancaster.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by: three siblings, Marilyn, Michelle, and Michael Stoltzfus, all at home; maternal grandmother, Dawn wife of Mike Anderson, Wellsville; his fiance, Katie Kauffman, Lancaster.
Funeral services will be held from the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. with interment following in Pequea Presbyterian Cemetery. A viewing and visitation will be held at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at church. Furman's Leola
