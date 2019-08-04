Matthew Lawrence Funk, 34, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Linda Funk of Mount Joy and Bradley Quick.
Matthew was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 2003. He worked for Funk Pallets. A sweet and gentle soul, Matthew was a smart and funny individual. He had a passion for music and enjoyed reading.
Surviving in addition to his mother and father is his maternal grandfather, Larry Funk of Mount Joy; two sisters, Ashley Winebarger of Manheim and Kirstin Funk of Hummelstown; a brother, Mark Funk of Mount Joy; two nephews, Zachary Winebarger and Kasey Coon; and an uncle, Adam Funk of Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Virgina Funk.
A memorial service honoring Matthew's life will be held at Grace Pointe Church of Christ, 4806 East Harrisburg Pike, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church following the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Point Church of Christ (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com