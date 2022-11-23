Matthew L. Zimmerman, 44, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to Ivan H. and Mildred S. (Martin) Zimmerman and was the husband of S. Renee (Reiff) Zimmerman with whom he shared 23 years of marriage.
He was a member of Cocalico Mennonite Church, Denver.
Matthew was a taxidermist.
In addition to his wife and parents, Matthew is survived by four children, Shane A., husband of Kayla J. (Martin) Zimmerman of Ephrata, Mikayla J. Zimmerman, Kiara R. Zimmerman, and Ashley K. Zimmerman, all at home; three siblings, Jonathan L., husband of Rochelle Z. (Nolt) Zimmerman, Mary Beth, wife of Sheldon Zimmerman, Michael S., husband of Carla L. (Martin) Zimmerman; his in-laws, Leland H. and Janet N. (Martin) Reiff; sister-in-law, Delores J. (Reiff), wife of Carl J. High and brother-in-law, Leland R., husband of Sharlene F. (Martin) Reiff.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ivan and Ruth (Horst) Zimmerman, and his maternal grandparents, Clayton S. and Rachel (Stauffer) Martin.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 24, 2022, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 PM, at the Fairview Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 9:00 AM, at the West Cocalico Mennonite School, 105 Marsh Road, Reinholds, with further services at 9:30 AM, from Cocalico Mennonite Church, 979 White Oak Road, Denver, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com
