Matthew L. Branstetter, 52, of Lancaster, passed away on August 4, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Mark D. Branstetter and Fredonna (Holcomb) Branstetter.
After graduating from Manheim Township High School, Matt attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Millersville University. He worked for several years at Dick's Sporting Goods before spending most of his career as a landscaper with Twin Oaks Landscaping.
Matt had a long-lasting love of music and played drums throughout high school. As an adult, Matt played percussion and harmonica with the local band, Rombis, and played drums in praise bands for multiple churches. He had an equally long lasting love of golf. Matt was a junior club champion at Conestoga Country Club, a member of the high school golf team, and played with family and friends throughout his adult life. In addition to music and golf, Matt loved to attend his son's ball games and his daughter's ballet performances. He was an avid reader and die-hard fan of his beloved Boston Red Sox.
In addition to his mother, Matt is survived by his former spouse, Dyan; two children, Evan and Lea Branstetter of Lancaster; a brother, David Branstetter (Tena) of Waldorf, MD; aunts, Jane Phillips of Lancaster and Ann Benson of Vermont; a nephew, Zachary Branstetter (Stephanie), of Fort Polk, LA; a niece, Kaitlyn Branstetter, of Kansas City, MO; three great-nieces,; and numerous cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 141 East Orange Street Lancaster, PA 17602. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grandview Church in Lancaster, where Matt was a long-time member, or to any non-profit organization of your choice.
