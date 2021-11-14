Matthew L. Branstetter,

Matthew L. Branstetter, 52, of Lancaster, passed away on August 4, 2021. An informal gathering celebrating Matthew’s life will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM followed by a time of sharing beginning at 11:00 AM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 141 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.  Masks are required and all social distancing measures will be enforced. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:

DeBordSnyder.com

Plant a tree in memory of Matthew Branstetter
A living tribute »

Sign up for our newsletter