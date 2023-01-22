Matthew Kyle Overly, 45, of New Holland, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital following a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Thomas L. and Ann L. (Mosemann) Overly of New Holland.
He was last employed as a painter at Dormakaba in Reamstown.
A person of deep Christian faith, Matt was known as kind and empathetic. He loved all God's creatures. Family and friends were his top priority. He was always looking to assist others in need.
Some of Matt's favorite memories were of Long Beach Island, NJ, including annual trips with extended family and friends. He loved playing with children and taking care of animals. He is deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, Matt is survived by a brother, Nathanael, married to Julie (Gehm) Overly, of King of Prussia, and his two nephews, Jaxon and Dominic.
A memorial service to celebrate Matt's life will be held on March 4 at Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Rd., Leola, PA 17540. Informal visitation to begin at 10:00 AM, a service at 11:00 AM, and refreshments to follow. Service to be live streamed on YouTube at fhmc.church/youtube or Facebook: www.facebook.com/foresthillsmennonite.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Matt's name to WellSpan Philhaven or Water Street Mission. Online condolences may be posted at: www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA