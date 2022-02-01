Matthew Karl Gingerich, age 28, of Conestoga, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 29, 2022. He was born in Bedford, IN, son of Samuel O. and Catherine L. Schnupp Gingerich of Conestoga.
He was a member of Life Mennonite Fellowship of Willow Street where he was on the worship team. He had worked in patient care in the emergency department of the Lancaster General Hospital and volunteered as an EMT. He completed his requirements for a Psychology major from Millersville University, only a few weeks before his passing.
He served on the committee of Life Club of Lancaster. He enjoyed music, playing guitar, sports, especially baseball, football and basketball. Matthew was devoted to his Savior, proclaiming the goodness of Jesus in the midst of his battle with cancer. He impacted many because of his courage and unwavering faith.
Surviving besides his parents are 3 siblings: Amy M. wife of Brandon Wagler of Willow Street, Katie L. & Trenton K. Gingerich both at home, grandparents: Clair & Clara Durksen Schnupp of Dryden, Ontario. He was preceded in death by a brother Ian Michael Gingerich who passed away February 24, 2019.
Funeral service will take place at the Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA, on Thursday, February 3rd at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing at Life Mennonite Fellowship, 732 Millwood Road, Willow Street, on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Damien Foundation, 5117 Old Philadelphia Pike, Kinzers, PA 17535. shiveryfuneralhome.com