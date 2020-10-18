Matthew Johns, Sr., 52, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Born in Quitman, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Jehu, Sr. and Eliza Hosie Johns and the husband of Melissa Johns.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, he was a shift manager at Maple Donuts.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Taneka Johns, Lancaster, Iyana Ballard, New Holland, and a son, Matthew Johns, Jr., Lancaster, two grandchildren: Avanna Johns-Carson and Brandon Morant, Jr., a sister, Nellie Mae Watson, St. Louis, MO, four brothers: Robert Johns, Lititz, Willie Johns, Harrisburg, Elroy and Shelsy Johns, Eugene and Nicole Johns, all of Lancaster, Uncle Willie Lee Hosie, St. Louis, MO and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Lillie Knight, Jean Williams, Elizabeth Johns, Jehu Johns, Jr., Billie Johns, and Benny Johns.
A Funeral Service will be held at The Farm at Eagles Ridge, 465 Long Lane, Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park.
