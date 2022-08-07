Matthew J. Smith of Lancaster, PA died unexpectedly on July 26, 2022. He was the son of the late John R. Smith and Maureen E. Smith. He was born in Toledo, OH on August 20, 1961. Matt graduated from Hempfield High School in 1979.
He was an extremely hard worker and was employed at various businesses throughout his life. Whether installing security systems, laying flooring or tending bar, he took great pride in his work.
Matt enjoyed watching all types of sports, especially his favorite Cleveland teams, the Browns and the Guardians, as well as the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a dog lover and car enthusiast. He loved family trips to Bethany Beach and Virginia Beach.
Matt will be remembered as kind and generous, and just an all-around nice guy.
He is survived by Denise Gerdeman (Dave), Canton, OH; Stacy Brinkley (Arthur), Richmond, VA; Julie Guerin (Jim), Lancaster, PA; Marty Smith (Alison), Ardmore, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The service will be private.
Rest in Peace, Matt. We love you.
A living tribute »