Matthew H. Seigford

Matthew H. "Sig" Seigford, 57, of Lancaster and formerly of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 after a two year struggle with lymphoma.
Born in Los Angeles, CA, he was the son of William L. and Patricia E. Randall Seigford of Lancaster. He was a graduate of Warwick High School and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Matt had most recently been employed in property maintenance at Target in Lititz, but the most favorite jobs he held were that of being cross country and a track coach over the years at Manheim Central High School and Warwick High School, where the team has two undefeated seasons in 1994 and 1995, and he was named LL League Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year in 1994.
Long distance running was his life passion, and he was involved in many aspects of running and coaching from his high school days until the onset of his illness. With his twin brother, Mark, they ran cross country and track at Warwick High School, typically going first and second between them at local meets. They both ran successfully in Districts and State meets as well.
He was a US Track and Field Certified Coach and an accomplished marathoner, running the Boston Marathon 9 times and finishing high in his age groups, as well as many 5k and 10K local runs and other marathons. In recent years, he loved Sunday morning runs with his friends, the "Baker Fields Gang" at Franklin & Marshall.
Matt was a huge sports fan, being an avid fan of the Phillies, Cowboys, and Penguins. In his youth, he swam for the Lititz Springs Swim team and played in Lititz Little League. He also loved his dogs, Mario and Geno.
Matt was a member of LCBC Lancaster Campus.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his twin brother, Mark W. Seigford and his sister, Melanie A. wife of Mark D. Burkholder, both of Lancaster; his niece, Hilary A. Burkholder of Wyomissing and his nephew, Mitchell E. Burkholder of Lancaster.
Friends will be received by Matt's family on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 5-6:30PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Memorial Service to follow at 6:30PM. Interment will be private. For those attending, Matt would want you to dress casual, and his family asks any runners who wish to wear any race apparel to please do so. Services will be livestreamed; to view, please click on Matt's obituary link at 6:25PM at SnyderFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to Lancaster City Track Club, payable to Coach Derek Jennings, mailed to him at 1550 Putnam Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 (LCTC on memo line).
To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com