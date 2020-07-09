With broken hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Matthew David LeFevre, age 42, in the early hours of July 4th, 2020, at his home in Peach Bottom. He was born in Lancaster the son of J. Arlan LeFevre and the late Trudy Lee LeFevre.
A graduate of Solanco High School and the Associated Builders and Contractors Electrical Apprenticeship, Matthew was passionate about his trade. He was a construction electrician and worked for several local electrical contractors during his years in the trade.
Matthew was an extraordinary man known as "Matt" by his friends, a free spirit who was loved by all who knew him. Matt enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, throwing quates, and riding his motorcycle which was his true passion and pastime. He also loved to set off fireworks that would scare the daylights out of you. Matthew was a selfless, caring, and loving person with a friendly face that was always there for you.
Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents, J. Kenneth and Anna LeFevre. He is survived by his father, step mother, Marci LeFevre, a brother, John A. LeFevre II, his wife Jean, a half-brother, Eric LeFevre, his wife Natasha, a half-sister, Dorinda Holmes, a step brother Harry Bleacher. Matthew will also be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews; Tyler and Samantha LeFevre-Kauffman, Johnny-Cat, Madison, Anna, and Zander LeFevre, and great-nephews Thaddeus and Thatcher Kauffman. All surviving family members reside in Quarryville.
At this time, private funeral services will be planned for his immediate family. Arrangements are by the Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville. To send an online condolence, visit: reynoldsandshivery.com.
A living tribute »