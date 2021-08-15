Matthew Bowden, 28, of Mount Joy passed away on August 12th, 2021. He was born in Reading to Cindy Walker Gamber and the late David M. Bowden. Matt attended Hempfield High School. He enjoyed music and was talented with his writing and playing guitar. Matt enjoyed outdoor activities including hiking and fishing, especially with his son Dylan. He will also be missed for his smart wit and sense of humor. Matt was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend who adored his family and treasured spending time with them.
Matt leaves behind his mother and step father, Cindy, wife of Michael Gamber of Mount Joy; his son, whom he adored, Dylan Matthew Bowden; his siblings, Logan Bowden, Travis Bowden, Starla Martin, Schuyler Gamber, Kendl, wife of Matt Brandyberry; nieces and nephews, Briar Steberger, Ophelia Martin, Arabella Bowden, Morgan Gamber, Myles Gamber, Rowan Brandyberry; sister-in-law, Brandy Lowe; best friend and companion, Mary Rose Zekany; maternal grandfather, Donald Walker; maternal grandmother, Virginia, wife of James Cullum; paternal grandparents, Richard and Barbara Wiand; canine companion, Marley. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brother, Ryan Bowden in 2017 and his paternal step grandmother, Phyllis Gamber-Dickson.
A celebration of Matt's life will be held promptly at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 20th, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. Visitation will follow at a location to be announced by his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.