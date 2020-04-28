Matthew B. Zimmerman, infant son of Ray Lynn and Susie (Burkholder) Zimmerman, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg.
In addition to his parents, Matthew is survived by two brothers, Shane Ray Zimmerman, Cordell B. Zimmerman, both at home; paternal grandparents, Ivan N. and Lucy (Martin) Zimmerman of Ephrata; maternal grandparents, John Z. and Mabel (Hoover) Burkholder of Leola; paternal great-grandmother, Vera M. Zimmerman of New Holland and maternal great-grandfather, Paul N. Burkholder.
He was preceded in death by paternal great-grandfather, Lloyd H. Zimmerman; paternal great-grandparents, John R. and Nora Martin; maternal great-grandmother, Frances Burkholder and maternal great-grandparents, Ivan and Susie (Groff) Hoover.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Groffdale Frame Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
