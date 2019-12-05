Matthew A. Harsh, 47, of York and formerly of Lancaster, passed away on November 29, 2019. He was the son of Dolora E. Baumler Harsh of Lancaster and the late Clyde H. Harsh.
Matt was employed as a project manager for Diversified Maintenance in Maryland for the past 3 months. He had previously worked for over 10 years for Varsity Facility Services in Maryland.
He was a graduate of Manheim Township High School. Matt served his community as a part of the East Prospect Fire Company and the Canadochly Ambulance Service in York, and the Lancaster County HazMat Team. He has previously been involved with the Neffsville Fire Department. He enjoyed camping, watching wrestling was a die-hard Philadelphia sports fan of the Eagles, Phillies, and Flyers.
In addition to his mother, Dolora, he is survived by his sister Amanda Harsh of Lancaster, many aunts and uncles, and by his close friends and "brother" and "sister", Ryan Stauffer and Clara Stauffer of York. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin S. Harsh.
Friends are invited to greet his family on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 10-11AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. To send a condolence to Matt's family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
