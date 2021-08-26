Matt Ingram, 44, beloved husband and best friend of Abby Ingram, died in a tragic accident on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Matt is also survived by his mom, Ginni Ingram, his dad, Tom Ingram, and the sister he worshipped, Meg Kendrick, along with her husband Richard and their children, Thomas, Collins, and Palmer. To name all the most precious family is impossible. Ingrams, Fishers, Avants, and Boynes, please know that Matt loved you all more than words can describe. Matt's closest friends were one of the most important aspects of his identity, and he loved you all tremendously.
Matt graduated from McCaskey High School in 1995 and then the University of Pittsburgh in 2000. For the last 15 years he worked and built a career he was proud of at Peach Bottom in Nuclear Security. Although work was an integral part of Matt's life, the most important things to him were always his friends and family. Matt was present in the life of the people he loved to shine his light with his wisdom, wit, and never-ending loyalty. Matt also remained loyal to his Philadelphia Eagles. Fly Eagles Fly.
On the list of important times in Matt's life are the times he was able to be on the golf course with his best friends and family. No matter the outcome, or the times he lost money, he would not have changed any of it. My favorite times are when Matt would come home to me with all the golf stories, eyes full of love and laughter. Matt would want people to continue to live their lives to the fullest, not to mourn for him but to celebrate him and keep his brilliant light alive. Matt would want you to travel, have deep relationships with others, and never stop swinging the clubs.
A celebration of Matt's life will take place on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 11 AM at The Groff's Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Family will receive friends from 9 AM until the time of service. Any after gatherings will be announced at the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Pet Pantry of Lancaster where Matt met his first cat love, Noodle.
Please visit Matt's Memorial Page at: