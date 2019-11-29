Matilda Joan Marrash, 95, of Manheim, went to meet her husband in heaven, Saturday November, 23, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary Scaran. She was the beloved wife of John Marrash, and they celebrated 59 years of marriage prior to his passing February 17, 2015. She was an active member of St. Richard Catholic Church for 7 years. In her younger years she was a professional singer known as "Lee Forrest" and one of the highlights of her career was she performed the opening act for Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis. She also performed in many clubs in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and the New Jersey Shore. Matilda also worked as a secretary for food service for Ridley Township School District, and also for Fidelity Bank for 5 years.
Surviving is a sister Marie Smith; and many nieces and nephews in Chicago, California, Delaware, Hazelton, Wilkes-Barre, New Jersey, and Connecticut. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her sister Lucille Paul.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Hoffer Auditorium, 544 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim, on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a public viewing at Hoffer Auditorium from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Final Commendation and Farewell will be Wednesday December 4, 2019 at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre, PA.
The family would like to express their thanks to Pleasant View Retirement Community and Compassus Hospice for their compassion and loving care.
Please omit flowers, contributions in Matilda's memory may be sent to Pleasant View Retirement Community, Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com