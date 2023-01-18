Mateo Andres Herrerias-Padilla, 5 of Lancaster passed away peacefully while being bathed at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy on Sunday afternoon, January 15, 2023. Mateo was born in Louisville, Colorado on July 7, 2017, the first-born son of Felix D. Herrerias and Natasha M. Padilla.
A young, healthy and vibrant infant, Mateo became extremely ill at 10 months old, changing his and his parents lives forever. He fought hard, proving others wrong for 5 years with his parents as his caregivers, always by his side.
Family and friends are respectfully invited at attend Mateo's funeral service on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 6 PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
