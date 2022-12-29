Mason R. Gentry, 18, of Lititz, passed away on December 24, 2022 as a result of an automobile accident. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Delmar G. Gentry of Lititz, and the late Deborahlee Penot.
Mason had attended Garden Spot High School and enjoyed music.
Surviving besides his father is a brother, Logan Fisher of Lancaster; a sister Haley Gentry of York; a paternal grandmother, Kathryn Gentry of Lebanon; a maternal grandfather, Ray Penot of Philadelphia, and a maternal great-grandmother, Marion Manney of New Holland.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 2, at 4:00 P.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00 P.M. until the time of the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
