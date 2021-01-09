Mason L. Greenawalt, Jr., 26, of East Petersburg passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Jennifer Rigard, of East Petersburg and Mason L. Sr. husband of Krista J. Greenawalt of Lititz. Mason enjoyed art and tattoos.
Surviving in addition to his parents is a son, Finnigan Greenawalt, four brothers: Theodore Burchfield, Jaden Greenawalt, Brady Rigard, and Tyler Rigard, a sister, Meghan Rigard; paternal grandparents: Barry and Rita Greenawalt of Lititz; two uncles: Barron Greenawalt and Dennis Rhen, and aunt, Samantha Tangert. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents: George and Marianne Tomlinson.
A memorial service for Mason will be Live-Streamed on the Buch Funeral Home Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/BuchFamilyFuneral) on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
