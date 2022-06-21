Masilomony "Masi" Anthony Thomas, 88 of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 18, 2022. He was the son of the late B.M. Anthony and Pokishammal. Masi was born in India and moved to America in 1968 to pursue his desire for higher education. He graduated from Fordham University in New York with an MBA. He spent his entire career in the aerospace industry and retired from Honeywell in 2001. Masi is survived by his wife Sujatha "Sue", married for 47 years. Surviving besides his wife are his son Ravi and his wife Amy and grandsons Anthony and Jake. Also surviving: his sister Regina and many extended family members. Masi was preceded in death by his sister Emily and brother William.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private at Camp Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please contribute to Mary Mother of the Church (address above) To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com