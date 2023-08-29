MaryJane Lynch, 90, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at home surrounded by her family and loved ones. MaryJane was born in Chambersburg to the late Alexander A. and Lulu Crist.
MaryJane was the wife of her loving and supportive husband, Barry Talford Lynch, for 64 years and had three children, Barrie Susan Somerfield, Brian Lynch and Amy Telesco. She also has 7 grandchildren, Allison Major, Alex Somerfield, Dalton Lynch, Zoey Lynch, Sophia Telesco, Maya Telesco, Bella Telesco, and one great-granddaughter, Elena Major who brought her great joy and many laughs. MaryJane left us on her own terms, at home and waited until her entire family was there to pass.
MaryJane graduated from Chambersburg High School. Balancing her role as fulltime mother, she was employed over the years at Letterkenny Army Depot, Marietta Army Depot, Winestock Associates, and more recently, Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, in the children's daycare center.
MaryJane will be forever remembered for her love of her family and great cooking. She orchestrated many family gatherings during holidays, birthdays, the family cabin and other special events, because for MaryJane, family was everything. She took great pleasure in attending her children's and grandchildren's sports, theatre, chorus, and dance events.
Funeral services will be held at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 3131 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will occur at 3:30 p.m. following the family gathering at Riverview Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in MaryJane's memory to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 3131 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.
