Maryhelen Cole Shawkey of Lancaster, PA passed away September 20, 2022, with her adoring husband by her side.
In addition to her loving husband, Guy Shawkey, Maryhelen is survived by her daughter Michelle Kreidler (husband Michael Phillips), her son Michael Kreidler, and daughter-in-law Shari Kreidler. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Kreidler, son Mark Kreidler and grandson Rhys Kreidler. Maryhelen was the beloved grandmother of Jennifer, Dylan, Gavin, Carson, Tegan, Ryan, Anne, John Paul, Ciaran, Margaret, Mary and Keegan. She will be greatly missed by her brothers Rev. Robert Cole, Arthur Cole (wife Sally), sister-in-law Kathy Kreidler and dear friends Vicky Albanese and Martha Conrad.
Having earned advanced educational degrees, including her doctorate (EdD) from Columbia University, Maryhelen was a nursing professor with the University of Akron prior to her retirement. In addition to teaching, she was also a trauma therapist and advocate. Maryhelen worked to help others to achieve immense healing to allow hope for a better future. She was never afraid to raise her voice for honesty, truth and compassion. She made a difference.
A special thank you to the staff at Fairmount Homes in Ephrata, PA. Their compassionate care in her final days will forever be remembered.
A Memorial Service in Lancaster, PA will be held at 10:45 AM on Monday, October 3, 2022 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Friends and family will be received from 10 AM until the time of Service. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Neffsville at approximately 1:30 PM. For family and friends in Ohio, a graveside memorial service with interment is being scheduled there.
To leave online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »