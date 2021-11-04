Maryfrances Cifre Mason, 87, of Lancaster passed away on October 29, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Richard Henry George Mason. She was born August 14, 1934 in Weehawken, NJ to Rose and Anton Cifre. She and her husband moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania in 1967 for her husband’s job at Three Mile Island. Maryfrances worked at Franklin and Marshall College in various departments and loved her time there.
She is survived by her children, Toni Mason of Durham, NC and David (Jacqueline Smith) Mason of Rehoboth Beach, DE and three granddaughters, Natalie (Parker Sniffen) Mason, Emily (Justin) Wantz and Hannah (Tamlin) Dawson as well as her beloved great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering at Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA on Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be a private interment at Conestoga Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence, please visit
A living tribute »