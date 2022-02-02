Maryellen "Mimi" Lembo, 70, a resident of St. Anne's Retirement Community, Columbia passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She was born on Christmas Day in Syracuse, NY, daughter of the late John N. and Margaret Dillon Picciano. Mimi is survived by her beloved husband, John Lembo, to whom she was married for 25 years.
She was a "revert" to the Catholic Faith since 1986 and currently a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. She often expressed her ever-deepened gratitude to the most Holy Trinity-Father-Son and Holy Spirit for the countless undeserved blessings she was granted in her life and for the Motherly care and intercessions of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one stepson: Daniel V. Lembo. Siblings: Mark, John Patrick and Nancy's niece and nephew.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Peter I. Hahn, as Celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. There will be no public viewing or visitation.
As a final request, Mimi asked that her obituary contain a plea that prayers and masses be offered for the repose of her soul. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
