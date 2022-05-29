Marybeth Gillespie, 72 of Lancaster, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Born in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late Michael Sr. and Patricia Brennan. She was the beloved wife to Russell Gillespie for over 27 years.
In addition to her husband Russ, Marybeth is survived by 4 step-children: James Mittelmark (Rob), Tony Mittelmark, Daniel Gillespie, and Maggie Gillespie Alboum (Jeff); granddaughter Alivia Gillespie; brother Michael Brennan; brother-in-law Mitchell Maresco; beloved nieces/nephews: Alison, Jillian, and Alana/Michael and William; grand-niece Emma. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Regina Maresco.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marybeth's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com