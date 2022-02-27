MaryAnne Pozza

Maryanne was born September 14th, 1941 at 20 E. Frederick St., Lancaster. When she was 5 years old, she moved to 15 E. Frederick St. which became her home for the next 75 years.
Maryanne went to St. Anne's School and graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1959. She never missed a day of school through the 12 years.
She worked while attending school as a tray girl at St. Joseph Hospital. After school she worked at Armstrong in the sales department. She often danced at the USO on Friday or Saturday nights. In her early 20s, she had a nervous breakdown and stayed home with her parents. She always had the companionship of rescued German Shepherd dogs all of her life, stray cats, and she always fed the birds. Maryanne enjoyed attending the Community Service Group and enjoyed the many activities coordinated by Mandy Beck. Her brother, Joe, and her niece, Angela, would like to thank the caregivers on the 5th floor of Conestoga View for excellent care they gave Maryanne during her stay there, and her neighbors, George, Michelle, and Beth for their acts of kindness and compassion.
In addition to her brother and niece, she is also survived by her nephew Lou Pozza and niece Sandy Pozza, and several cousins. In addition to her parents Joseph and Evelyn Pozza, Maryanne was preceded in death by her brothers Robert and Lewis Pozza.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 2 at 10 AM at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., Lancaster. A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 1 from 6-8 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King. St., Lancaster. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Please consider making a donation in Maryanne's name to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.
