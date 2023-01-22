Maryann Swartz Kraus "The hugger", 89, of Mount Joy, formerly of Marietta and Arizona, passed away January 17, 2023, at the home of her son, Charles "Casey" Kraus III of Mount Joy. She was born in Wrightsville to the late Harry Swartz and Mabel Paules Swartz Peck. She was the wife of the late Charles "Casey" Kraus, Jr. who died in February 2005. She graduated from Marietta High School in 1951. Soon after graduating she married her high school sweetheart, Casey, Jr. They were married for 53 years at the time of Casey's death. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ray Peck, and her sister, Gloria Swartz Kuhn (Fritz), and her son-in-law, Jay Bucher. She is survived by her son Casey Kraus III (Elaine), and daughter Pam Waltz (Oscar) of Arizona; grandchildren Casey Kraus IV (Beth) and their son Collin of Mount Joy, Kim Kraus Alampi (Mike) and their daughters Samantha and Danielle of Maytown, Alison Bucher (Eric McCullough) and children Isabella and Case Baccio of Manheim Township, and Josh Bucher (Erin) and their daughters Alexia and Zoe of Carlisle.
Maryann loved the arts and entertainment. She made many trips to New York City to see Broadway shows, some shows several times. She rarely missed a show or event at the Susquehanna Stage Company in Marietta. She and Casey, Jr. were volunteer ushers at the Fulton in Lancaster for many years. They loved to dance and were inseparable. Maryann made friends wherever she went and stayed in contact with them for the rest of her life.
She was a huge tennis fan. Her husband, daughter, and granddaughter Alison played tennis for many years, both in PA and in AZ. Maryann went to every match. She also followed her husband and daughter when they became USTA officials, which took them all over the US for high level tennis matches. Her favorite was the US Open in New York.
Maryann's infectious smile and personality will be missed by everyone who knew her.
A celebration of life will be held on February 4, 2023, at the Mount Joy Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Visitation at the church will be from 10:00 AM until the service at 11:00 AM. There will be a luncheon immediately following the service in the fellowship hall of the church. There will not be a viewing or an interment.
Donations in memory of Maryann can be made to The Donegal Foundation (Please specify for Power Packs), PO Box 495, Mount Joy, PA, 17552 (www.donegalfoundation.org), or to Trinity Lutheran Church (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »