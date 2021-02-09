MaryAnn Mowery, 82, of Salunga, PA entered peacefully into God's presence on Friday, February 5, 2021, following a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Enos Weaver and Kathleen Zinn Weaver Ginder and the step daughter of the late Earl M. Ginder. MaryAnn was married to John H. Mowery, Jr. for 38 years. She was blessed with 9 children and lived most of her life in Salunga.
She was employed by Donnelley Printing as an inventory clerk/biller for 13 years; then owned and operated Salunga Village Restaurant for several years and finally retired from Hook's CPA office in 2018.
MaryAnn enjoyed volunteering as an usher at Fulton Opera House for many years and enjoyed her volunteer position on the board of Lancaster Cemetery and being involved in their Victorian Days. She loved to learn about history and you could almost always find her reading an historical novel. She also was an avid quilter. Mom rarely turned down an invitation to spend time with friends and family, whether it was traveling with them, attending a show or playing a game of Scrabble.
Being a founding member of St. Leo The Great Church, MaryAnn was a woman of great faith.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Ken and David Weaver and her sister, Janet Washington. She is survived by a sister, Margaret (Peggy) McBride and her daughter, Maria (Mark) Gibson.
MaryAnn enjoyed her life surrounded by her loving children: Tim (Rosie) Mowery, John (Wendy) Mowery, Lisa (Carl) Polonchak, Tom Mowery, Linda (Darwin) Craul, Mary Mowery, Joe (Allyson)Mowery, Tony (Candace) Mowery, and Jason (Stephanie) Mowery; 30 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Her legacy of love, kindness, patience and charity lives on through all of them.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. with the Rev. Peter I. Hahn, Celebrant. There will be no public viewing. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Maryann's memory to St. Leo's Catholic Church.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 247 Main St. Landisville PA.
