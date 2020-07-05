Maryann (Matuszewski) Baker, 71, resident of Willow Valley Retirement Communities, Lancaster, passed away peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born in Queens, New York, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Frances (Tiseo) Matuszewski. She was the loving wife of David J. Baker, with whom she shared 52 wonderful years of marriage and adventure.
Maryann graduated from Mater Christi High School in Astoria, NY, in 1966. Maryann attended Hunter College in Manhattan for two years before attending Temple University where she earned a B.S Degree in English. She went on to earn her Master's Degree in Library Science from Drexel University in 1971. Maryann took great pride in her work as a librarian. She worked at the Free Library of Philadelphia for 17 dedicated years where she was the Head of the Literature Department. Maryann also worked in the Bucknell University Library for two years from 1989 to 1990. Until her retirement in 2005, Maryann worked as the Public Services librarian in the James V. Brown Library in Williamsport, PA.
Maryann was an avid international traveler, taking 2-3 international trips with her husband a year. She visited all 50 states, 119 countries, and all 7 continents. She made many friends in her travels. Maryann was passionate about animal rights and loved to spend time with her cats. In her free time Maryann enjoyed reading, gardening, swimming, and stamp and postcard collecting.
In addition to her husband David J. Baker, of Lancaster, Maryann is survived by her sister, Dorothy Matuszewski Gioco, of Osprey, FL, her sister, Nancy Matuszewski Cassidy, of Sarasota, FL, her brother, John Matuszewski, of Hartford, CT, her sister-in-law, Nancy Baker Traubitz, of Silver Spring, MD, her sister-in-law, Darla Baker Lamoureux, of Lititz, and her brother-in-law, Lon Baker, of Midland, MI. Maryann was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Frances (Tiseo) Matuszewski.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. To honor Maryann's wishes donations may be made in her name to your local no-kill animal shelter. For service information updated or to leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
