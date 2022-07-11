Words of love overflow like a fountain for our MaryAnn, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who lived a beautiful, fulfilled life from start to end, emanating love and happiness everywhere she went.
MaryAnn (Manno) Keares passed away on July 9, 2022 following a lengthy illness. She shared an amazing life and legacy with her loving husband, Harry T. Keares of 56 years. MaryAnn was born in Lancaster, PA on August 29, 1940 to her parents, Joseph and Carmelina Manno, both deceased.
MaryAnn unselfishly and unconditionally loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren making them always her focus and priority. Along with her husband Harry, she is survived by her four sons: Joseph Goodling (husband of Leslie), George Goodling (husband of Brenda), Theodore Keares (partner of Brian Martin), and Demetrius Keares (husband of Dana). Her pride and joy were her 6 grandchildren: Jessica Briedenstein (wife of Michael), Tony Goodling (husband of Kelly), Joseph Goodling, Nicholas Goodling, Austin Keares, and Parker Keares, as well as 2 great-grandchildren Charles (C.J.) Briedenstein and Katelyn Briedenstein. She was preceded in death by her brother, Nicholas Manno and a grandchild, Jeremy Goodling.
Anyone who came in contact with MaryAnn can attest to her warm, positive, and often humorous personality about her. She was an amazing listener, making those of us who were fortunate enough to be in her presence, always feel loved and important. One of her biggest joys in life were the weekly Sunday family gatherings at her home where she would sit for hours with a hot cup of coffee reminiscing and laughing with family about fun times in her life, and hearing about the accomplishments of her family members. These are the fond memories that are remembered by those who loved her.
Outside of her family being her primary love and joy, she was a lifelong reader, enjoyed game shows, and always stayed up to date on current events. Furthermore, she loved travelling to the beach, spending numerous warm summer days soaking up the sun at the Jersey shore. Her formative years include growing up in Lancaster, PA and graduating from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1957. She held several careers in her life including in sales at Pennsylvania Scale, in banking at Hamilton Bank, in operations at Donnelley Printing, as well as managing a bingo hall, at what was previously known as Station Square Bingo.
There will be a small service for immediate family members only. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Hospice & Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com