Maryann Cartabiano, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 surrounded by her children. Maryann was born in Brooklyn, NY and was the daughter of Howard and Anna Roth. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, of 66 years, Paul Cartabiano, and her son-in-law Michael Buseck.
She is survived by her children: Paul (Rosario), Jane (Mike), and Jean. She is further survived by nine grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren (with three more on the way), former son-in-law James Hughes, former daughter-in-law Nancy Cartabiano-McKay, and her brother Gerard (Marie) Roth.
Maryann was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, and devoted wife. She exuded unconditional love, providing a loving home for her family over the course of five moves with her late husband's career, calling Richmond, VA home since 1978. Maryann had a gift for letter writing and corresponded as such with family and friends her entire life. She was an avid reader and she enjoyed hosting family get togethers for the holidays and summer vacations. She was a long-time parishioner of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lancaster, PA and of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Richmond, VA.
A memorial service will be held at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, VA, on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 1:00 PM.
