MaryAnn C. Buckwalter, 90, was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 26, 2022. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. MaryAnn was born in Lancaster to the late Charles A. and Florence V. (Mattern) Hoenninger. She was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High school as well as practical nursing school. She was a practical nurse and then went on to work as an inspector at Hamilton Watch. She then went on to work and retire from Eye Associates of Lancaster.
MaryAnn was a devoted wife and mother. In her spare time, she loved reading, particularly about history. She also loved spending time doing needlework and puzzles.
MaryAnn is survived by her loving son Christopher W. Buckwalter of Lancaster; one sister Elizabeth J. Brubaker of California; and one brother-in-law, Thomas Schultz.
Along with her parents, MaryAnn is preceded in death by her husband Charles W. Buckwalter; one sister Florence V. Shultz; and three brothers: Charles, John and Richard Hoenninger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA. at 11 AM on March 11, 2022 with Fr. Matthew Morelli as celebrant. Burial to follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in MaryAnn's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate).
