Maryann B. Griffin, 83, of Lancaster, went into the arms of the Lord on April 3, 2023. Born in Staten Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Bessie Kosinski. April 23, she would have celebrated her 57th wedding anniversary with Thomas R. Griffin.
A lifelong devout Catholic, she was a parishioner and previous recording secretary of the Mother's Club of St. Adalbert's Church of Staten Island (now St. Adalbert-St. Roch), and after moving to Lancaster, she was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle in Millersville.
She taught 2nd and 3rd grade for several years, then was a stay a home mom and home organizer. She went back to work to fund her daughter's schooling, becoming a records clerk at Macy's Department Store. Maryann will be fondly remembered for her love of cooking and hosting neighborhood pool parties and backyard gatherings. She regarded everyone she met as a chance to make a new lifelong friend.
Her love will live on in her husband Thomas, daughter, Marybeth A. Griffin, wife of Marc Gabriele of East Pittsburgh; a brother, Peter Kosinski, husband of Roberta and their daughter, Stephanie; as well as a cousin, Teri Majewski, wife of Hank Bullwinkel.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 AM until the time of service. The family is requesting everyone to wear a mask for the viewing and service. Interment will take place at the family's convenience at St. Peter's Cemetery in Staten Island, NY.
