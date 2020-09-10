Mary Z. Wenger, 76, of Womelsdorf, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in her home.
She was the wife of Willis Z. Wenger, with whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage on May 27th.
She was a member of Millbach Mennonite Church, Newmanstown.
Mary was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by four children, Wilma, wife of Marlin Martin of Myerstown, Vernon, husband of Waunita Wenger of Newmanstown, Nevin, husband of Cheryl Wenger of Womelsdorf, Jerry, husband of Sharon Wenger of Myerstown; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four siblings, Miriam, wife of Leroy Martin of Lebanon, Noah, husband of Mildred Hurst of Lititz, Irene, wife of Irvin High of Myerstown, Elvin, husband of Carol Hurst of Lititz and a brother-in-law, Lloyd Martin of Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Noah B. and Mabel (Zimmerman) Hurst; a sister, Ruth Martin, and a granddaughter, Kailey Noelle Wenger.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, 8:45 AM at the Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, with further services at 9:30 AM from the Millbach Mennonite Church, 3 N. Millbach Road, Newmanstown, with Bishop Frank Horning officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
