Mary Z. Weaver, 86, of Stevens, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the home for her daughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin B. Weaver, in 2006. Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Aaron Z. and Ella R. (Zimmerman) Sensenig.
She was a homemaker and a member of Muddy Creek Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are six children: David S. married to Karen (Martin) Weaver, Denver, Lois S. married to Cleon Martin, Dorcas S. married to Aaron Zimmerman, Eunice S. married to Marvin Shirk, all of Dundee, NY, Ruth S. married to Mervin Zimmerman, Rockstream, NY, Esther S. Weaver, Stevens, with whom she resided; 32 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren, and nine siblings: Esther married to Edwin Horst, East Earl, Ella married to Ivan Zimmerman, Denver, Mabel married to Amos Zimmerman, Stevens, John Sensenig, East Earl, Martha married to Ammon Weaver, Ephrata, Lena married to Norman Nolt, Mifflinburg, Sarah married to Sidney Martin, New Holland, Aaron married to Arlene Sensenig, East Earl, Alta married to Mervin Leid, Ephrata.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Miriam Weaver and a son, Reuben Weaver, two sisters: Anna Hoover and Lucy Leid, and four grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Muddy Creek Mennonite Church with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the home of David S. Weaver, 1550 Kramer Mill Rd., Denver on Sunday from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers.
The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »