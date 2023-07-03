Mary Z. Horning, 88, of Myerstown, died of natural causes at home on Friday, June 30, 2023. Born in East Earl Twp. on December 26, 1934, daughter of the late Phares & Edna Zimmerman Martin.
She was the loving wife of the late Daniel B. Horning for 54 years. Mary loved the Lord and was a committed member of Myerstown Mennonite Church. For many years she worked alongside her husband at Vintage Sales Stables. She enjoyed serving customers at the family market at Shady Breeze Farm. In addition she took great interest in caring for her beautiful flower gardens and feeding and watching birds.
Surviving are one son, Marlin, husband of Linda Sensenig Horning; four grandchildren: Dallas, husband of Melissa; Tanya, wife of Moses Martin; Darlin; and Janae, wife of Jeryl Kropf; and ten grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters: Ruth Burkholder of Ephrata; Katherine, wife of Clarence Martin of Ephrata; Irene, wife of Earl Hurst of Newmanstown; one brother, Nevin Martin, husband of Janice of East Earl; and a sister-in-law, Esther Horning Boll. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Leroy and Nelson Martin, a brother-in-law Willis Burkholder, and a sister-in-law Esther Martin.
A funeral service will be held on Friday morning, July 7, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Myerstown Mennonite Church, 624 N. College St., Myerstown, PA. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. The family will receive guests during a viewing at the church on Thursday evening, July 6, from 5-8:00 PM and on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., is handling the arrangements.
