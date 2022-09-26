Mary Z. (Burkholder) Nolt Martin, 97, of Richland, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in the Richland Christian Home, Richland, PA. She was born in Ephrata, PA, Lancaster County on July 21, 1925, a daughter of the late Noah W. and Elizabeth Z. (Zimmerman) Burkholder. Mary was the wife of the late Ivan H. Nolt and the late Melvin S. Martin. She was a member of the Martin's Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference. Mary was a homemaker and enjoyed volunteering at Jubilee Ministries in Lebanon for many years. Her family was very special to her, and she loved spending time with them.
Surviving are children, Arlene wife of Ervin Nolt of Memphis, MO; Mary Kathryn wife of Ivan Martin of New Holland, PA; Lewis husband of Rose Anna (Shirk) Nolt of Richland, PA; Betty wife of Melvin Weaver of East Earl, PA; son-in-law, Abner husband of Leora Kilmer Oberholtzer of Gorin, MO; 20 grandchildren; 87 great grandchildren; 24 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Ella wife of Isaac Zimmerman of Ephrata, PA; Etta Martin of Loysville, PA; brothers, Ivan Burkholder of Akron, PA; Harvey husband of Jeanette Burkholder of Ephrata, PA; Norman Burkholder of Leola, PA; Elvin Burkholder of Ephrata, PA; brother-in-law, Paul Zimmerman of Ephrata, PA; step children, Leland husband of Marilyn Martin of East Earl, PA; Elizabeth Wise of Seneca Falls, NY; Melvin Edward Martin of Martindale, PA; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter, Verna Oberholtzer, infant son; 1 grandchild; 1 great grandchild; 1 great-great grandchild; sisters, Alta Zimmerman; Anna Horst, Elizabeth Martin, Ada Snyder, Edna Weaver, Lena Zimmerman; brothers, Aaron Burkholder, Noah Burkholder and David Burkholder.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in Martin's Mennonite Church, Church Road, Womelsdorf, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the caregivers at Richland Christian Home and also Hospice for their help and compassion in caring for Mary in the past two years. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements.
A living tribute »