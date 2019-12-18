Mary W. Sweigart, 85, of Lititz, PA went home into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Hospice and Community Care Center in Mount Joy. She is survived by sons Lou Anthony, husband of Anne Schlosser Sweigart of Royersford; Clifford, husband of Beverly Krieder Sweigart of Elizabethtown; Kenton, husband of Sue Rohrer Sweigart of Mount Joy; and a daughter, Crystal, wife of Douglas Martin of Brownstown. Husband, Arthur, and grandson, Jed, preceded Mary in death. In addition, she was blessed to have 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren in her life. Mary was extremely proud to be the matriarch of this entire loving Sweigart family.
Mary was the daughter of Roy M. and Florence W. Stauffer of Lititz. Her twin sister, Martha, wife of James Garber, survives her. She is also survived by siblings Roy Stauffer of Lititz; Rhoda Oberholtzer of Lititz; Earl Stauffer of Elizabethtown; James Stauffer of Lancaster; Paul Stauffer of Landisville, Jean Eby of New Holland; and Shirley Burris of Elizabethtown, and was preceded in death by sisters Ruth Denlinger and Dorothy Tweed, and brother Robert Stauffer.
Mary's early years were spent helping at the Stauffer family market in Lititz. Her adult years were spent with her husband and children on the Mount Joy family dairy farm. She was an active member of Mount Joy Mennonite Church and for many years was a fourth grade Sunday School teacher who will be fondly remembered by her students for making learning fun. She ventured into her own catering business, and thoroughly enjoyed serving others. Mary had a gift for making things beautiful: whether it was planting flowers, decorating spaces, or serving food.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff and volunteers of the Hospice and Community Care Center in Mount Joy, as well as the staff at Landis Homes. The care, grace, and love that was shown to Mary and her family were truly a gift from God.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service honoring Mary's life at the West Bethany Chapel at Landis Homes, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543 on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Family and friends will be received at the West Bethany Chapel before the services from 9:00 until the beginning of the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Mary's honor to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
