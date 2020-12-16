Mary W. Stauffer, 102, born Oct. 28, 1918 during a pandemic, passed away Dec. 12, 2020 during a pandemic.
Born at home in Frysville, East Cocalico Township, to Samuel and Mary Ella (Wanner) Sensenig, Mary attended Lincoln Independent School through the 8th grade. Because of her aptitude ability the teacher encouraged her to enroll in High School. Due to lack of transportation, she instead worked on the family farm and did domestic work for various households in the area.
Ivan W. Stauffer caught her eye, and they were married Easter Sunday morning April 9, 1944. They were married 66 years when Ivan passed away in 2010. Ivan and Mary were blessed with 5 children, Thelma Brown (Carl), Charlotte Shaffer (Larry), Adele Fisher, Marlon (Ruth Burkholder), June Groff (Richard), 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings Paul, Dora, Wilmer, and Stella, and great-grandchildren Ryan and Micah.
The Stauffer family lived on a hobby farm between Martindale and Red Run where they raised a menagerie of animals, whether it be a calf, pig, pony, sheep, goats, chickens, cats, or dogs. But Mary is best known for her love of and expertise of Capri culture.
An avid quilter, she quilted until the age of 88; other hobbies included smocking, sewing, baking, reading, flower and vegetable gardening.
As a teenager Mary accepted Jesus as her Savior while attending Kempers Church of the Brethren.
A member of Blue Ball Church of the Brethren, she served as a dedicated deacon's wife, taught Sunday School and Bible School, hosted evangelists, and was part of the sewing circle. As a volunteer, Mary quilted at local fire companies, Brethren Village, and did mending for Ephrata Hospital.
She attributes her longevity to drinking goat's milk and to the Bible verse, "Honor your Father and Mother that thy days may be long upon the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee."
A special thank you to the caregivers at Fairmount Homes and Hospice.
Per Mary's request a private graveside service was held.
In lieu of flowers, Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Fairmount Homes' Sharing Fund, 33 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522. www.goodfuneral.com