Mary W. Burkhardt, 86, passed away on September 5, 2019 at Garden Spot Village in New Holland, PA. She was the daughter of the late Tobias and Ella (Weaver) Martin and the wife of the late Arthur F. Burkhardt, who passed away in 2007.
Mary was employed by Lancaster General Health, was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church and the Towne Club, traveled broadly, had a wide variety of interests, and inspired many by her positive outlook on life.
She is survived by two step sons, Todd Burkhardt married to Joyce Strubel of Fairfield, IA and Brad Burkhardt married to Lana Valentino of Stow, VT. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, 5 nieces and nephews, 16 great-nieces and nephews, and 15 great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Clyde Martin married to Frances and Lester Martin married to Betty Zoll.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at The Chapel at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. Friends may greet the family after the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a condolence, please visit:
