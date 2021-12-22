Mary Virginia Heisey, 99, of Manor Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 16, 2021. She was the wife of the late Warren N. Heisey to whom she was married for 51 years before his passing in January,1996. She was born in Washington Boro, daughter of the late Charles and Rebecca Schock Kibler.
Growing up, Mary was an active part of her family’s farm. After marriage she continued farming, operating a dairy farm with her husband for 35 years. She also sold produce, eggs and baked goods at the Columbia Market House for many years. Following market she developed a ‘farm to table’ route, delivering to customer’s homes and was known as the “Egg Lady” in Columbia. Mary worked at Stonebridge Farm Butcher Shop and then at McCreight Wholesale Florist for 25 years after retiring from dairy farming. She was a very active member of Grace Baptist Church and especially enjoyed cooking and playing jokes on people at their summer camps. Mary loved her family and was always ready to help with any task. She enjoyed canning fruits and freezing corn, hosting yearly group ‘corn freezing parties’ in her basement. Some of her hobbies included growing African Violets and Amaryllis and creating beautiful cross stitch pictures for family and friends. Special travels included trips to Alaska, Hawaii and the Grand Canyon.
She is survived by one son: Paul G. (Debra A.) Heisey and one daughter: Pauline L. (Brian R.) McCreight, all of Washington Boro. Eight grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Mary also raised John A. Wolf of Columbia. She was preceded in death by her siblings: John, Paul, Oliver, Fannie and Verna.
Mary’s hands blessed others her whole life; now she is in the blessed hands of Jesus. Her desire was that many others will also come to rest in her Lord and Savior, especially all of her family.
The Funeral Service will be held at Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn Street, Washington Boro on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Joel DeVinney, officiating. Interment in Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. Friends may call at the Workman Funeral Home, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Tuesday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and also on Wednesday, at the church, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Mission Fund, c/o Grace Baptist Church, 121 Walnut Hill Rd., Millersville, PA 17551 or to Boys and Girls Christian Home, PO Box 612, Russellville, AR 72811, www.bgchm.org. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
