Mary Vekios Efthymiades, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Mary was born in Lancaster and was the daughter of the late Peter and Sophia (Mastros) Vekios.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Christopher Efthymiades. They were married in Ioannina, Greece, on August 4, 1968 and recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary.
Mary was a devoted wife, mother, Yiayia (grandmother), daughter, sister, and aunt. Above all, Mary was a selfless, outstanding caregiver to her family and many friends who had experienced short or long-term illness. Mary didn't just offer thoughts and prayers; Mary took action, one pot of avgolemono soup at a time.
Mary was everybody's Yiayia.
She was a longtime member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. She enjoyed helping with the annual church bazaar, was a Sunday school teacher, and was a member of the Daughters of Penelope.
In addition to her husband Chris, she is survived by two daughters and a son: Nikki Sullivan, wife of Steve Sullivan, Sophia Efthymiades Martin, wife of Dale Martin, and Timothy Efthymiades. Mary is also survived by four grandchildren: Rhea, Evangelia, Lydia, and Gabriel; a sister, Georgia Price, and her three best friends: Terri, Marguerite, and Trudy. She was preceded in death by a sister, Arlene Rohrer.
Funeral Services will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 at 11AM on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 with The Rev. Hector Firoglanis and The Rev. Alexander Veronis officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30AM-11AM prior to the service. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.
